Aubameyang, Iwobi and Elneny make Arsenal's Europa League final squad

The African trio have a chance to feature in Wednesday's Europa League final at the Olympic Stadium in Baku

Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 's Alex Iwobi and 's Mohamed Elneny have been in 's 24-man squad for the Uefa final.

The Gunners will square up against on May 29 with the aim of ending their 24-year trophy drought on the European stage.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in Azerbaijan will also guarantee them football next season after their fifth-place finish on the domestic scene.

With 31 goals after 50 games this season, Aubameyang will be looking to stretch his dominance as the Gunners' top scorer in Baku while Iwobi and Elneny will hope to get some playing minutes before joining their countries to prepare for the 2019 .

Iwobi's Nigeria have been placed in Group B of Africa's foremost football competition against Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar while Elneny's , host of the tournament, are up against DR Congo, and Zimbabwe in Group A.