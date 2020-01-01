Aubameyang: Arsenal defended with everything against Everton

The Gabonese forward praised the team’s overall performance to keep their lead despite a nervy finish at the Emirates Stadium

star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lauded his teammates for their defensive efforts at the end of their 3-2 win over on Sunday.

Aubameyang’s brace helped Mikel Arteta’s side see off the Toffees at the Emirates Stadium after conceding the first goal in the first minute.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men came on strong in the final minutes but were unable to find an equaliser and the Gabon international is pleased Arsenal did not concede a late goal.

“Yes, I think we tried to have some action to score more goals but I think the most important was to not take another goal. So we were defending with everything, with our hearts," Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

On David Luiz’s assist that set him up to put the Gunners ahead in the 33rd minute, the 30-year-old said, “Great ball. I knew when I saw his face that he was committed with the ball and I just ran through the defence and then I was one against one and yeah, I love this.”

Aubameyang has scored 49 Premier League goals for Arsenal since his arrival from in January 2018.

With 17 goals in 25 league outings in this campaign, the forward who is the joint-top scorer with 's Jamie Vardy, appreciated his teammates as he closes in on the half-century mark.

“I'm just happy. I'm always happy to be scoring goals and I have to give thanks to my teammates as always,” he added.

Arsenal host Olympiacos for the return of their Last 32 match on Thursday before travelling to Portsmouth for their fifth round game on March 2.