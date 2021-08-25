Atletico Madrid sign Cunha from Hertha in €26m deal

The Brazilian striker, who was also linked with Leeds earlier this summer, has committed his future to the La Liga champions through to 2026

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Hertha Berlin for a reported €26 million (£22m/$31m) fee.

Goal reported earlier this week that Atletico had turned their attention to Cunha after failing to strike a deal for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, with Diego Simeone eager to add a new striker to his ranks before the August 31 transfer deadline.

The La Liga champions have quickly managed to reach a final agreement with Hertha for Cunha, which reportedly includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the German club, with the Brazilian committing to a five-year contract at Wanda Metropolitano.

What's been said?

Atletico have confirmed Cunha's arrival in a statement on their official website, which reads: "Atlético de Madrid and Hertha BSC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian (May 27, 1999) has signed a five-year contract.

"Welcome, Matheus Cunha!"

What will Cunha bring to Atletico?

Cunha is a versatile player capable of operating as a centre forward, a winger or a traditional No.10 - with an explosive turn of pace and an eye for goal.

The 22-year-old built on a strong 2020-21 campaign at Hertha by helping Brazil's U23s win gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, scoring three goals, and is expected to step onto the senior stage at international level in the near future.

Cunha will add greater depth to Simeone's attacking ranks as Atletico fight for silverware on both domestic and European fronts once again, and will compete for a regular spot in his starting XI alongside the likes of Luis Suarez and Angel Correa.

Cunha's record at Hertha

Cunha has left Hertha after just a season-and-a-half on their books, having initially been snapped up from RB Leipzig in January 2020.

The talented striker appeared in 40 games across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit in total, recording 13 goals and 10 assists.

When could he make his Atletico debut?

Depending on how well Cunha integrates into Atletico's squad, he could be available to make his debut for the club when they take on Villarreal at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

