ATK Mohun Bagan's Spanish contingent along with coach Antonio Habas set sail for India

Three players along with coach Antonio Habas set to reach India on Sunday...

's three Spanish players in Edu Garcia, Javi Hernandez and Tiri along with coach Antonio Habas and his coaching staff have started their journey to reach for the upcoming (ISL).

Tiri even posted a farewell message on his social media page before bidding goodbye to his family in .

More teams

The contingent is expected to reach on Sunday and following that they will self-quarantine themselves in Goa for a period of 14 days. They are travelling to India via .

Fijian striker Roy Krishna is currently in New Zealand where he will spend two weeks in quarantine before leaving for Goa.

To take care of the fitness requirements of the players the club management is setting-up a gymnasium at the team’s base in Goa which will closely resemble the one in Kolkata, the usual training pad of the team.

Some of the items are being transported to Goa from Kolkata, whereas a few will be procured locally. A yoga instructor will also be appointed to help the players remain fit both physically and mentally.

The domestic players have already reached Goa last week and are in self-isolation before they hit the training ground in the second week of October. This is good news for the fans of ATK Mohun Bagan that the foreigners have obtained visas and necessary permissions even though there are restrictions on international travel due to the pandemic.