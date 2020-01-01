ATK Mohun Bagan owner Sanjiv Goenka – 'Green and Maroon are my colours'

The ATK Mohun Bagan FC owner wants to see the new team play the AFC Champions League soon....

The principal owner and chairman of FC, Sanjiv Goenka, has sent a message of support for the Mohun Bagan fans by claiming that 'Green and Maroon' are now his colours as well.

Three-time (ISL) champions ATK have merged with reigning champions Mohun Bagan, with the first board meeting of the newly merged entity held on Friday.

The board decided that the newly formed club which will take part in the ISL 2020-21 season will be known as ATK Mohun Bagan FC and will wear the iconic Green and Maroon jersey as their home kit. Mohun Bagan’s logo too was left unaltered as the new club will continue with the iconic Pal Tola Nauka emblem.

"To me, green and maroon are my colours. Green and maroon it is. The logo remains the same, ATK Mohun Bagan is the new name of the club. To each fan, all I can say is that you are important, your emotions are important, and above all, your blessings are important," Goenka said in an interview with ISL.

Goenka also stated that his plan was to have red and white (ATK's colours) as their away kit but it is not finalised yet.

"The away jersey will be white and red with green and maroon stripes on it. That is not yet unveiled nor is absolutely finalized. We have earlier thought it would be the ATK jersey with the new logo for the away kit. But today, Tumpai (Srinjoy Bose) and Debasish (Dutta) made a very good suggestion that why don't we introduce green and maroon in the jersey. So we will do that."

Goenka’s main aim though is to consistently perform at the highest level in Asia. ATK Mohun Bagan FC have qualified for the group stages of the 2021. But he feels, the club should target AFC .

“What is very clear is that we cannot play in the ISL and the I-League both. So we will play in the ISL. But, we should be playing in all other leagues as well. And I do not want to over a period of time confine it to local leagues or national leagues only. I think we have to build ourselves, our competencies, our strengths, and capabilities to an extent where we can participate in international competitions. And my target is the . We have to prepare for that and at some stage, we have to play in it,” said the RPSG Group chief.

The Kolkata-based businessman also suggested that he will try to improve the existing facilities in the iconic Mohun Bagan club tent in Maidan, even stating that he intends to develop a venue which can host ISL and continental games in the future.

“If I can, I would like to upgrade the facilities at the Mohun Bagan ground. It is part of the city's history. As we have grown up, each one of us has seen that it is iconic. But, it needs up-gradation, modernization, and needs to be reconstructed in a manner that is different. And, if I can I would definitely like to upgrade the facilities such that, to begin with, we can have ISL games there. But over a period of time, maybe have AFC games there as well and really build it into a world-class facility," opined the ATKMB FC owner.