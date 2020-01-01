Aston Villa’s Samatta: I watch videos of Drogba and Kane before games

The Tanzania captain is looking forward to winning his first silverware in England when Dean Smith's men take on Man City at Wembley on Sunday

forward Mbwana Samatta has revealed his admiration for African legend Didier Drogba and Hotspur star Harry Kane when it comes to positioning and scoring.

The 27-year-old moved to the Premier League on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January after a successful stint in the Belgian First Division A with .

Over the years, the 27-year-old has proved his goalscoring stint by clinching the 2015 Caf top scorer award at and the Belgian top-flight Golden Shoe in the 2018-19 campaign with 23 goals.

Before his first outing at Wembley against in Sunday's League Cup final, Samatta shared a secret on how he improves his game with video clips.

“Before games, I used to always watch videos of top strikers. Every time it used to be Didier Drogba. Then it was Harry Kane. I’ve watched him a lot; how he positions himself. And most of the time when he gets the ball he’s just thinking about shooting," the Tanzanian told the Guardian.

He recalled some great players who have played in the Premier League including 's David Beckham and 's Thierry Henry that made a dream destination for him.

“It was always my dream to play in the Premier League. In , it is our favourite competition,” Samatta continued.

“I liked Manchester United because of David Beckham. Then came Cristiano Ronaldo but I sometimes switched to Thierry Henry because I liked how he played. And Didier Drogba, that was the guy I looked at the most. I wanted to play like him and I tried to adapt and copy his running and stuff.”

Since his arrival, Samatta has scored a goal in four games for Aston Villa, and he will be hoping to inspire the Villa Park outfit to clinch their first English title since 1996 on Sunday.