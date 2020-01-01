Aston Villa start Trezeguet against Salah and Mane's Liverpool

Dean Smith’s Claret and Blue Army are in dire need of a win against the newly crowned English champions to boost their survival bid

Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ has been handed a starter’s role as take on newly crowned Premier League kings .

This is how Aston Villa line up at Anfield this afternoon. 🟣



Dean Smith’s men are winless in their last eight league outings, and victory over the Reds on Sunday evening will be crucial to their survival bid.

They put up a below-par outing in their 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers the last time out, however, they know that there will be no margin for errors against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

To get the desired result, manager Smith will be counting on their own Egyptian star to wreak havoc at Anfield. Trezeguet was introduced in the 82nd minute against , but could not prevent the Claret and Blue Army from losing.

This encounter will be his 16th English top-flight game so far this term with a goal to show for it.

Meanwhile, the trio of Ahmed Elmohamady, Marvelous Nakamba and Mbwana Samatta are on the bench.



On the other side, Liverpool have handed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah a place in the starting line-up.

Although the title has been won, Klopp’s men are hoping to break the Premier League record of most points in a season.

For Salah, he would be hoping to get on the scorers’ sheet as he targets a third Golden Boot award.

He has found the net 17 times and is next to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ’s Danny Ings and ’s Jamie Vardy in the race for the 2019-20 individual prize.

Since joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from outfit AS , the Egyptian has been a hit for Jurgen Klopp’s men helping them win the , Premier League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup.