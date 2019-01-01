'Aston Villa not welcoming any offer for Kodjia’, insists Dean Smith

The Ivorian has been linked with a return to his former club Angers but the Villa boss has dismissed such speculation

Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has warned Jonathan Kodjia’s suitors that the club will not welcome any offer for the striker.

The 29-year-old arrived England in 2015 from French side Angers to join Bristol City before teaming up with Villa a year later in a four-year deal.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has been impressive since his move to the Villa Park scoring 26 goals in 80 league appearances and his six goals this season makes him the club’s second topscorer behind Tammy Abraham.

Recently, the striker has been linked with a return to his former French club Angers but the English tactician claims that there has been no offer for him - and they are not ready to review prospects.

“We’ve not spoken of that at all,” Smith told Birmingham Mail.

“He is second top scorer at the club and there is no reason we would be looking for Jonathan to leave.

“He [Kodjia] has been the one who would come in for Tammy Abraham and he has played wide left for us as well.

“I do not know of any interests or bids for our players and we are not welcoming any.”

Aston Villa, 13th in the log with 39 points from 38 games, play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.