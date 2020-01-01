Aston Villa legend Agbonlahor welcomes Samatta to Premier League

The Tanzania captain spoke of his admiration for the 33-year-old whom he followed during playing his career at the Villa Park

Gabriel Agbonlahor said he is looking forward to watching new signing Mbwana Samatta at following his permanent switch on Monday.

Samatta joined Dean Smith’s side on a four-and-a-half-year deal from , to become the first Tanzanian player to join a Premier League side.

During his first interview at the club, the 27-year-old forward revealed he followed the Midlands club and was a fan of Agbonlahor during his stint at the Villa Park.

“I know many things about Aston Villa but most of all are some of the players who used to play here before,” he told the club website.

“I used to watch Gabby Agbonlahor when he was here. It’s a massive club for me.”

Agbonlahor stands as Aston Villa’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League, scoring 74 goals in 322 league appearances.

And he has gladly received Samatta who will be aiming to make his mark on Dean Smith’s team.

"Now we’re looking forward to watching you Samatta, welcome to Villa," Agbolanhor wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Aston Villa will continue their fight against relegation on Tuesday when they host at the Villa Park.