Aston Villa 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Aston Villa will open the 2022-23 Premier League season away at newly-promoted Bournemouth.

A first home outing of the campaign, with early transfer activity in the West Midlands helping to ramp up excitement levels, will see Everton pay a visit to Villa Park.

Steven Gerrard is entering his first full campaign as Villans boss, with the former England captain aware of the need to start making positive progress after a 14th-place finish in 2021-22.

GOAL brings you Aston Villa’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Aston Villa Premier League fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa 13/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton 20/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa 27/08/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United 30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa 03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City 10/09/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa 17/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton 01/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa 08/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa 15/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea 18/10/2022 19:45 Fulham v Aston Villa 22/10/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford 29/10/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa 05/11/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United 12/11/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa 26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool 31/12/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa 02/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton 14/01/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United 21/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa 04/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City 11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa 18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal 25/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa 04/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace 11/03/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa 18/03/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth 01/04/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa 08/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest 15/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United 22/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa 25/04/2023 20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham 29/04/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa 06/05/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa 13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur 20/05/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa 28/05/2023 16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

Aston Villa tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Aston Villa Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

Season tickets are still available, with prices for adult seats ranging from £531 to £752.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.