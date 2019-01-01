Asisat Oshoala can bring us very good things, says Barcelona coach Lluis Cortes

The Catalan boss is excited landing the Super Falcons forward after watching her in training with the rest of the team

Barcelona women head coach Lluis Cortes has backed Asisat Oshoala to impact his team positively in the remainder of the season.

The Nigeria international trained twice with the Blaugranes since she recently completed her six-month loan move from Chinese Women Super League side Dalian Quanjian.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Albacete at the Mini Estadi, the handler says the three-time African women queen will not suit up for the league game.

"Asisat [Oshoala] has arrived in a good physical condition," Cortes told media.

Article continues below

"With the trip and the changes maybe right now is not ready to play, but I think that from next week can start to bring us very good things to the team."

Just like Oshoala, injured Gemma Gili, Patri Guijarro and Barbara Latorre will not be available for the clash with 10th placed Carlos del Valle's ladies.

Having been left out of Albacete's game, the Nigerian will now be hoping to make her debut when her team travel to face Rayo Vallecano on February 10.