Asian Champions League Draw: FC Goa placed in Group E alongside Persepolis and Al-Rayyan

FC Goa are all set to make the Asian Champions League debut...

(ISL) side have been clubbed with 's Persepolis FC, 's Al-Rayyan and the winner of the play-off West 4 in the Group E (West Zone) of the AFC (ACL) 2021.

's Al-Wahda FC and Iraq's Al-Zawraa SC will lock horns in the play-off West 4 qualifying match and the winner of the tie will be the fourth team in Group 'E'.

Persepolis have qualified for the ACL this season by virtue of winning the Persian Pro League 2019-20 season. Al Rayyan, on the other hand, finished second in the Stars League last season and made it to the ACL.

All AFC club competitions will be held at a centralised venue this season. While the ACL group stage West Region matches will be played between April 14-30, 2021, the East Region games are planned between April 21-May 7.

The ACL knockout matches in the Round of 16 are scheduled for September 13-15 and the quarter-finals on September 27-29. Both rounds will be played as single knockout games. The semi-finals will be over two legs on October 19-20 and 26-27. The ACL will witness a two-legged final on November 21 and 27.

Goa are the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the ACL after they topped the ISL league stage last season. They are also 's only representative in Asia's top-tier competition.