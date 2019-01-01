Asamoah out of Inter's Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund

The Ghana international is not available for selection in the European inter-club competition fixture on Tuesday

Milan will do without international Kwadwo Asamoah for Tuesday's clash with .

The defender has failed to recover from an injury in time for the matchday four tie away at Signal-Iduna Park, having similarly missed Saturday's Italian Serie fixture with .

It will be a blow to Inter who have had the 30-year-old as their first-choice left-back in all three games played in Europe thus far this season.

“[Stefano] Sensi is back fit. He’s had three full training sessions back with the squad, we’ll see how and when to use him best," Inter coach Antonio Conte said in his pre-match team news, as reported by his club's official website.

"[Danilo] D'Ambrosio, Asamoah and [Roberto] Gagliardini are all unavailable.”

Conte also shared light on their approach to the game.

“Anyone who expects a defensive game from us is mistaken," he said.

"We’ll show up to play the game we know, taking the game to the opposition.

"If we play on the back foot that will be down to Borussia Dortmund.

"Whether we’re home or away doesn’t affect our style of play, we know our strengths but we’re also aware of our weaknesses and we’re working to improve them."

Asamoah could make a return to action when Inter host Hellas Verona in on Saturday.

He has so far made seven appearances so far in the top-flight.

The former man has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifying games against and Sao Tome and Principe on November 14 and 18 respectively.

