AS Arta Solar 7 vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will hope to make it past the preliminary stage when they start their journey with an away game in Djibouti

Tusker will begin their Caf Champions League campaign with an away game against AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti in the preliminary round at El Hadj Hassan Gouled Stadium on Saturday.

The Brewers will be making a comeback to the continental scene after five years in the cold after dethroning four-time champions Gor Mahia in the just-concluded FKF Premier League.

Tusker secured the title on the final day of the season after beating Bidco United 2-1 to finish three points ahead of second-placed KCB and earn a ticket to the Caf competition.

Game Arta Solar 7 vs Tusker Date Saturday, September 11, 2021 Time 17:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Arta Solar 7 squad Goalkeepers Sulait Luyima and Nouman Abdourahman Mohame. Defenders Fouad Moussa Robleh, Daoud Wais, Yabe Siad Isman, Moussa Fahmi, Mohamed Omar Arab, Sodiq Siraj, Moussa Saad Salah, and Mohamed Mogbel Ahmed. Midfielders Alex Song, Ahmed Saad Moumin, Said Mohamed Hassan, Ahmed Mohamed Aden, and Khalid Osman Elmi. Forwards Gabriel Dadzie, Samuel Akinbinu, Doualeh Mahamoud Elabeh, Mokhtar Mahdi Hassan, Moktar Hared Miguil, Liban Abdi Barkad, Aboubaker Nour Moumin, and Mourad Mohamed Omar.

Arta Solar enjoyed a successful campaign last season as they won the league and also the domestic cup and they will strive to get a convincing win in the home game.

Probable XI for Arta Solar 7: Luyima, Robleh, Fahmi, Ahmed, Hassan, Song, Elmi, Dadzie, Elabeh, Moumin, Omar.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok. Forwards Joshua Ibrahim and John Ngujuna.

Tusker have reinforced their squad heading into the fixture with 10 new players making the traveling squad of 19 players to Djibouti.

Coach Robert Matano has, however, cautioned his players not to focus on ex-Arsenal and Cameroon midfielder Alex Song, who is the captain of the side.

"Our focus is not on Song and I have even instructed my players to stop thinking about him [Song]. If all players focus on marking him, then they will use other players in their squad and beat us," Matano said.

"We should collectively put our effort into winning the game."

On facing Arta Solar, Matano said: “I don’t know them [Arta Solar 7], neither have I witnessed them play. We will just assess the game in the first few minutes, but we also have a tactical plan to approach it.”

Tusker will likely parade some of their new signings among them defender Charles Momanyi, Dan Sakari, Kalos Kirenge, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok.

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Asike, Kirenge, Sakari, Wandera, Mieno, Macharia, Senaji, Osok, Muchiri, Njuguna.