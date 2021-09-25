Arteta provides Partey update ahead of Arsenal's North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur

The Ghana star has been in and out of the Gunners side but he is in the squad to play Spurs this weekend

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed Ghana star Thomas Partey, and Switzerland's Granit Xhaka, are in the best possible shape ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's visit on Sunday.

The Gunners will be hosting their North London rivals in the Premier League assignment with the former club aiming at collecting their third straight league win.

It will not be an easy outing considering the fact that Spurs have lost their last two Premier League matches, against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, by 3-0 scorelines and will be even more determined to bounce back.

Partey and Xhaka have been out owing to injury and suspension respectively, with the Swiss international testing positive for Covid-19 in the past and has since recovered.

"Well, they are in the best possible state that they can be. Obviously, they’ve both had different issues in the last few weeks. [Partey] with a big injury and Granit with a suspension," Arteta told reporters ahead of the Sunday game as quoted by Metro.

"Ideally, you want players with more of a run of games and to be a little bit more consistent in terms of minutes, but they are both available."

Regarding Xhaka, the Arsenal manager explained why it is vital to have the player available for the Sunday assignment.

"He came back and he was fine because he really looks after himself. He was training and as he always is, he gives you the maximum and the best possible attitude to compete and win matches."

Article continues below

In the absence of Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga and Partey have been impressive in their latest engagements, and whether the Swiss will be involved on Sunday, is yet to be known.

The Gunners are currently placed in 13th position with six points from the five matches they have played while Spurs are seventh with three more points.

The top positions are taken by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United who have 13 points each.