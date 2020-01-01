Arteta praised for 'inspirational' & 'intelligent' management style by Leeds winger Harrison

The Manchester City loanee worked with the Spanish head coach while he was serving as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Etihad Stadium

Jack Harrison has described Mikel Arteta as "inspirational" and feels the manager is fully deserving of his burgeoning reputation.

Harrison’s entertain Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, and the winger is keen to draw on what he learned from the Spaniard during the short time he worked under him at .

The 23-year-old had a pre-season working under Arteta at City in 2018, and he says he learned so much from the now Arsenal coach and Pep Guardiola.

"I only worked with him for one pre-season and watching the way he worked alongside Pep was inspirational,” Harrison told Sky Sports News. “Watching all the advice they gave to the players was something I really tried to learn something from.

"It was only a short experience being part of their pre-season but I've been really grateful for that, just learning how they conduct their training sessions.

"He (Arteta) wouldn't even remember saying certain things to me and other players around me as well. It was only small to him but it can make a big difference to us as players especially being so young and wanting to learn so much as well.

"You can tell he's very intelligent, he knows a lot about the game and working along with Pep you can see why he's got the reputation he has so it will be another interesting one going into this weekend."

Arsenal travel to Elland Road as favourites for the game, which is of little surprise as the Whites conceded eight goals - four each against and - in their two games prior to the international break.

Kalvin Phillips is back in the Leeds fold following a shoulder injury, and he will be key to stifling Arsenal’s attacking play.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is in no doubt that he will continue to encourage his side to attack.

“We need to continue to attack well - and to reduce the errors caused by us doing that,” Bielsa said. “We need to not lose the ball in our own half, to finish the attack in the opposition half so there is no counter attack.

“We need to press in the opposition half so they don’t get into ours very easily. That’s what we have to look at.

“Trying to attack is what the fans want and you have to try and be efficient with the style you choose.

“I take risks so the game can be beautiful. Taking another option would mean I don’t care and that I will only go whichever way makes it possible to win.”