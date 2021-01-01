Arteta not worried by Aubameyang’s lack of goals after Arsenal win over West Brom

The 31-year-old forward has returned just a goal in his last eight league appearances for the Gunners

manager Mikel Arteta is pleased with the goalscoring contributions from every department of his team as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues his struggles in front of goal.

The Gabon international managed three shots at the Hawthorns on Saturday but could not hit the back of the net as Arsenal thrashed West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in a Premier League fixture.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka secured the Gunners' third straight victory in the English top-flight.

Aubameyang has scored three goals so far in 15 league games this season - with the last dating back to his equaliser in their 1-1 draw against on December 1.

However, Arteta is happy with how he has been relieved of the goalscoring burden.

“I keep saying, we can’t keep putting all the weight on Auba’s shoulders to score the goals,” the Spanish tactician told the club website.

“We need contributions. The midfielders need to score more and give more assists, and we need goals from our wingers as well.

“Laca is in great form and has scored five goals in his last four games, which is what we need from our strikers. Auba had some chances today to score and it was the same in the last game or so, but I am so pleased because in the final third we looked lively and there was a lot of movement.

“There is good energy, there is a real purpose and everybody is playing forwards. It’s like we are free to play there and the understanding is allowing us to generate a lot of things there.”

Regarding midfielder Thomas Partey – who is yet to play since he limped off against Hotspur in December – and if he could return to action for their outing against on January 9, Arteta said: “Well, he hasn’t trained fully with us, but he has done most parts of training in the last few days.

"He’s feeling good and we will assess him if he needs another two or three sessions to see if he’s 100 per cent available to play.”