‘Arsenal’s title winners didn’t have home & away team’ – Emery urged to stick with attacking side

The Gunners impressed during a 2-0 victory over Manchester United and Martin Keown wants to see them keep faith with a winning formula

Unai Emery has been told to stop tinkering with his side and stick with an attacking line-up, with their 2-0 win over proving that there is no need for home and away XIs.

The Gunners welcomed the Red Devils to Emirates Stadium on Sunday looking to climb above them in the table.

They did just that with a comfortable success which has them back inside the top four and chasing down Champions League qualification.

Former defender Martin Keown believes that triumph was down to Emery fielding an ambitious team.

He found space for all of his most potent weapons, including Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey, and has been urged to keep faith with a winning formula like title-chasing Gunners teams before him.

Keown told the Daily Mail: “Key to this victory was Emery's decision to play two strikers.

“Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette constantly asked questions of Manchester United's centre backs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent United were rattled.

“Contrast this with Arsenal's performance at Old Trafford almost a year ago. That day they were taking part but not competing.

“On Sunday, Emery's team showed all the ingredients necessary to finish in the top four. If they are to do so, the manager must resist the urge to tinker.

“In Arsenal's run-in just three of their final eight games are at the Emirates.

“This team have struggled to find a way to be successful on the road. Emery has made 76 changes to his starting line-up, the third most of any manager in the Premier League this season.

“When Arsenal were winning titles, they did not have one team for Highbury and another for away games. It was the same XI every week.

“It is time for Emery to trust the players who battled so valiantly to beat United to see Arsenal over the line.”

While Arsenal have taken 13 wins from 16 Premier League home dates this season, they have managed only five in 14 outings on the road.

That record will need to be improved dramatically if they are to retain their current lofty standing and a goalscoring threat will be key to them delivering a reversal in fortune on their travels.