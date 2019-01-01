Arsenal's Saka pleased after 'beautiful' Standard Liege goal

The teenage sensation was the star of the show in Liege on Thursday

Bukayo Saka has described his performance in ’s 2-2 draw away to Standard Liege as "beautiful."

The Gunners' hopes of finishing top of Group F looked to be in danger after the Belgians took a 2-0 lead.

They, however, turned things around thanks to Saka, who first assisted Alexandre Lacazette before scoring a brilliant solo goal.

"It was beautiful for me because that is what I am judged on, scoring and assisting, so to score and to make one is a good night," Saka told the media.

The 18-year-old also claimed that Arsenal took confidence in their previous game West Ham where they had to rally back to get a win.

"We feel we are taking a lot of confidence. In our last game in the Premier League we won, and while we didn’t win here we came back," he continued.

"We always keep our heads and try to get a result because we knew what the stakes were and that if we lost we could possible be out."

Saka has assisted six goals for Arsenal in all competitions this season – two more than any other player

They turn their attention to Premier League action on Sunday against .