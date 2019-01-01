Arsenal's Aubameyang shares reservation on Unai Emery's tactics

The Spaniard has tinkered his attacking plan a lot this season, but his 18-goal striker holds a different view

After leading to an away victory over , match-winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has questioned coach Unai Emery's deployment of his star strikers.

Monday's evening game at Vicarage Road was just the second time Aubameyang started in the last eight Premier League matches.

The Gabon international and Alexandre Lacazette both stated their preference of playing up top as a pair, but this season, Emery has mostly preferred using either of the two.

And Aubameyang insists he enjoys the ‘great partnership’ he shares with his French counterpart - who watched the match from the sidelines - more than playing as a lone forward.

“Everybody knows that I like to play with Laca because we have a great partnership. Sometimes one plays, the other is on the bench. It’s like that. You have to fight for the team,” Aubameyang told Sky Sports.

“I think you know that I like to play with two strikers but I don’t want to say it because the coach will be maybe a bit angry.”

Aubameyang’s winner against Watford took him to 18 Premier League goals, one behind joint top scorers Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero.

Arsenal travel to to face in a Uefa quarter-final return leg on Thursday and both strikers will hope to be on parade.