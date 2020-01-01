Arsenal’s Aubameyang bags first career red card against Crystal Palace

The 30-year-old was sent off for the first time in his 13-year professional career in the Gunners’ game against the Eagles

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was shown a straight red card in ’s English Premier League game with on Saturday.

With score at 1-1 at Selhurst Park, the Gabon international was shown the way out by referee Paul Tierney following a reckless challenge on Max Meyer.

Red card - Aubameyang has been sent off following a VAR review.#CRYARS 🦅 1-1 🟡 (67) — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 11, 2020

The decision stood following reviews from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the 67th minute.

The decision marked the first time he was given his marching orders in his 13-year professional career with , , , , and currently the North London outfit.

Article continues below

Incidentally, he becomes the third Gunner to score and be sent off in an English top-flight encounter, with manager Mikel Arteta the last player after his dismissal against the Eagles five seasons ago.

3 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the third Arsenal player to score and be sent off in the same Premier League match, and the first since Mikel Arteta vs Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in October 2013. Repeat. #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/2Gbh7Z8JpY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in the 12th minute before ’s Jordan Ayew levelled matters for the hosts after 54 minutes.

He could miss Arsenal’s games against , the crunch tie against Frank Lampard’s and .