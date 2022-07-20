'They didn't understand' - Xhaka clarifies controversial 'balls' comment made after Arsenal's loss to Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has called the reaction to his controversial comments after a late-season 2-0 loss to Newcastle a misunderstanding. He was quoted as saying the Gunners needed more "balls" - a comment that was taken by some pundits as a dig at team-mates.

But Xhaka says he meant to include himself in those remarks and was referring to the club's mentality as a whole.

The defeat to Newcastle dealt a crushing blow to Arsenal's top-four hopes, as they eventually finished below Tottenham for the final Champions League qualification spot.

Article continues below

What were Xhaka's initial comments?

"I don't know why we're not doing what the coach is asking for us," Xhaka told Sky Sports following the May 16 defeat.

"If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home. It doesn't matter your age. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to have the balls to come here and play. It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the people who came over here."

How has the midfielder clarified his remarks?

"This was not against our young players," Xhaka told ESPN. "I put myself there as well. We were not ready for this game, to fight.

"We knew if we won this game, we would have another final against Everton at home [on the last day of the Premier League season].

"The thing is about the mentality - when you have something, you can take it - it is not the first time we let it down.

"A lot of people start to think, ‘Yeah he’s speaking again,’ and stuff like this, but maybe they didn’t understand what and how I meant it.

"If I can say now something about this interview, I told you: this has nothing to do with the young players, it is to do with us all together."