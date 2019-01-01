Arsenal vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners can take a step closer to Champions League qualification with a victory at home against Rafa Benitez's side

take on at the Emirates Stadium on Monday and they can jump into third place in the Premier League should they win.

Unai Emery's side are currently fifth in the division but are on a five-game unbeaten streak in the competition and their hopes of securing a finish have been boosted after rivals lost to on Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are in a fight to avoid relegation to the Championship and Rafa Benitez has masterminded a revival of sorts which has seen them climb away from the quagmire. They have won three of their last five games in the league and will be confident of pulling off an upset having beaten at the end of January.

However, the Gunners boast a psychological edge over the Magpies, having already defeated them 2-1 at St James' Park last September, and they will hope to use it to their advantage as they attempt to ride the wave of momentum into the final stage of the season.

Game Arsenal vs Newcastle United Date Monday, April 1 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Iliev Defenders Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Medley, Osei-Tutu, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Suarez, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Saka, Gilmour Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, John-Jules

There are concerns over the availability of Granit Xhaka after the midfielder sustained a knock on international duty with , but he could feature if he passes a fitness test. Others, such as Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis and Nacho Monreal are similarly doubts. Lucas Torreira is suspended for the match.

Hector Bellerin, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding are all long-term absentees as they recover from serious injuries.

Potential Arsenal XI: Leno; Monreal, Koscielny, Mustafi; Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Ramsey, Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Position Newcastle United squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Lejeune, Yedlin, Barreca Midfielders Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Almiron, Atsu Forwards Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu

Fabian Schar will miss the game due to suspension, while goalkeeper Rob Elliot and midfielder Sean Longstaff will be unavailable through injury. There are concerns over the fitness of defender Jamaal Lascelles, but the defender has returned to training and could feature.

Potential Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Fernandez, Dummett, Lejeune; Yedlin, Ritchie, Hayden, Diame, Almiron, Perez; Rondon.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Arsenal will hope to pick up where they left off when they resume action after the international break as they attempt to ensure automatic qualification for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

The Gunners have the opportunity to move into third place on Monday but their momentum was disrupted by the two-week hiatus so Emery will have to ensure that his players do not succumb to a slump on their return to club football.

"Each match is now very important and I trust in us, but also I know, that we need to do a lot to be in the top four," Emery told reporters ahead of the game. "And I know , and Tottenham, they are going to win a lot of points between this match and the last match."

While Arsenal overcame the Magpies at St James' Park in the corresponding fixture last September, Benitez has stabilised the club and inspired an upturn in fortunes in recent months. The Spanish coach is targeting two more wins in the next eight games to help the side avoid relegation and his team are growing in confidence.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck, but we can compete against anyone," Benitez said in the build up to the Arsenal game. "The team is quite solid and we have confidence in ourselves. We are doing a lot of things with more confidence – we are creating more chances and we have more of a threat in attack. The players know exactly what we are trying to do."