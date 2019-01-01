Arsenal vs Fulham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners are looking to keep up with the top four after only winning twice in their last six Premier League outings

Arsenal face Fulham at Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day as they aim to recover from a heavy defeat to Liverpool last Saturday.

The Gunners took the lead through Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Anfield, but were pegged back by five Liverpool goals as they lost ground on the top four.

Fulham, meanwhile, managed a dramatic 1-0 win over Huddersfield at Craven Cottage. Aboubakar Kamara outraged his manager by missing from the spot after refusing to allow regular penalty taker Aleksandar Mitrovic to take a second-half penalty.

His embarrassment was saved to some extent by Mitrovic though, as the striker netted a stoppage-time winner.

Game Arsenal vs Fulham Date Tuesday, January 1 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be shown live as it will be played during the blackout period.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Koscielny Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Willock Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Welbeck, Nketiah

Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt again after returning from a hamstring injury at Liverpool only to be substituted at half-time.

It is also unclear if Nacho Monreal (hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf) will be back fit, as the Gunners remain thin on numbers at the back. Henrik Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a foot injury.

Possible Arsenal starting XI : Leno; Lichsteiner, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Torreira, Guendouzi; Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Position Fulham players Goalkeepers Rico, Fabri, Bettinelli Defenders Mawson, Chambers, Le Marchand, Ream, Bryan, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Odoi Midfielders Anguissa, McDonald, Cisse, Seri, Cairney, Johansen, Torre, Sessegnon, Kebano, Schurrle, Ayite Forwards Mitrovic, Kamara, Vietto

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Kevin McDonald are likely to miss out again with knocks, while Calum Chambers will be unavailable to face his parent club.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Mawson, Ream; Christie, Seri, Johansen, Bryan; Cairney; Vietto, Mitrovic.

Betting & Match Odds

The hosts are clear favourites according to Bet365, who rate Arsenal's chances at 3/10, while Fulham are priced at 15/2. A draw can be backed at 19/4.

Match Preview

Arsenal need a return to winning ways as they head into the new year, having only won twice in their last six Premier League outings.

The Gunners were expected to do better on two trips to the south coast in December, but lost 3-2 at Southampton before only managing a point at Brighton on Boxing Day.

Those disappointments, along with the considerable defeat to Liverpool and a Carabao Cup loss at home to Totteham, mean Unai Emery's side have hit a troubling vein of form.

With that in mind, this could be a tricky time to face Fulham, who have rallied under new boss Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November and has made the Cottagers more steady at the back after a worrying defensive record at the start of the season.

Fulham have conceded 43 times in the league this term, but have only let one goal in in the last three outings, keeping clean sheets against Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town respectively.

But Ranieri struggled to hide his anger at Kamara following the penalty incident during Fulham's 1-0 win over Huddersfield: "I said everything to him," the Italian told BBC Sport. "I said to leave the ball to Mitrovic, because he is the man who has to shoot the penalty.

"It is unbelievable what he did but he did not respect me, he did not respect the club, his teammates and the crowd.

"I spoke with him but it is not right, it is not right.

"[When he missed] I wanted to kill him. It is normal. It is not possible. One man takes the ball only because he shot the last penalty but only because there is no Mitrovic."