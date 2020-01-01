Arsenal transfer targets: Zaha, Boateng & players linked with the club

All the latest Gunners transfer news, rumours, quotes, gossip and done deals for the January 2020 transfer window

It is a time of rebuild at , with former manager Unai Emery dismissed by the club halfway into his second season and replaced by ex-Gunners midfieldert Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have spent much of the Premier League season in the middle of the table, and will be optimistic that their new manager will bring a fresh philosophy and energy to the club.

Having already splashed the cash on Nicolas Pepe last summer, Arsenal are not expected to do major business in January – but have not dismissed the possibility of a few loan signings.

Goal will keep you updated with all the latest transfer news - with insight from our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts - and rumours and gossip surrounding the Gunners' transfer activity and potential arrivals in January and beyond.

Top Arsenal transfer targets

Though Arteta has hinted that Arsenal might dip into the market for January improvements, it is hard to see them breaking the bank for any major signings.

The Gunners boss previously stated: "We are going to try and be in the market to see options that can strengthen the team.

"That’s for sure and that’s our obligation and we’re going to be working on that."

The Gunners are in need of defensive reinforcements with the likes of Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin having had or facing long spells on the sidelines.

There has been interest in defender Merih Demiral, but the side are unwilling to loan him out.

's Jerome Boateng has also been linked, but issues surrounding his fitness and lack of first-team football might see him overlooked.

The more likely reality is that Arsenal will tap into the market for some loan signings instead of permanent transfers, instead looking ahead to the summer window.

defender Dayot Upamecano has been eyed by the Gunners as a potential target in summer, though as far as January goes, they could sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, though it looks unlikely.

Wilfried Zaha is another name that Arsenal have flirted with in the past, and could make a move for him once the season ends if he stays at past January.

Arsenal will need forward ammunition if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves, though it is uncertain who they will make concrete approaches for yet.

Latest Arsenal transfer news & rumours

Arsenal not currently in the market for Lemar

The north Londoners have previously been linked with the Atletico Madrid midfielder, but interest has cooled recently what with the squad options Arteta already has at his disposal.

In addition, Arsenal will not be looking to make any high-profile purchases due to last summer's £130 million ($171m) spending spree, but could still be in the market for a few loan signings.

Gunners linked with Rabiot, but Juventus won't sell

There had been talk of the international heading for the exit doors at the Serie A champions, but it is understood that he is now not for sale.

The midfielder had been linked with a move away from with Man Utd, Arsenal and reportedly interested, but Maurizio Sarri now has no intentions of letting him go following the progress he made since his arrival from PSG.

Arsenal consider £50m move for Ziyech

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal have targeted winger Hakim Ziyech.

They are reportedly keen on signing the international in January, with his current price tag set at €50m ($56m/£43m).

He was impressive in the Dutch side's run up to the semi-finals last season, and remains an integral team player.

Mustafi could leave Arsenal in January

The Mirror report that Shkodran Mustafi could be heading out the door at Arsenal despite the long-term injury sustained by Chambers.

Mustafi has been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism this past season, and could be ready to leave the Emirates in search of regular first-team football, having only featured in three Premier League matches in the first half of the season.

'Arsenal can't stop Aubameyang exit'

Nigel Winterburn has suggested that the club will be unable to do anything should their star striker desire to leave the club, stating that it is up to the coach to convince him into staying long-term.

Aubameyang, for his part, has quashed rumours of any move from the Gunners, though he has been linked with interest from the likes of Man Utd and .

“If a player wants to leave and run down his contract, there's not really anything you can do," Winterburn told Love Sport Radio.

“It doesn't matter who you are or who you have at your club - if the player wants to leave, he will leave."

Discussions on a new contract for the Gabon international have stalled, with his current deal set to expire in 2021.

'I think Xhaka is going to stay' - Arteta confident

The Gunners coach remains certain that former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka will stay at the Emirates past the January transfer window, despite interest from .

Xhaka's relationship with the Arsenal fans has soured over the course of the season, and had been expected to leave – but Arteta thinks otherwise.

“I think he is going to stay, yes,” Arteta told reporters.

“Very good. I really like him. I think with the way we want to play, we’ll get him on board, he can be a tremendous player for the football club.”

Arsenal to battle with Spurs for Aarons

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal have joined in the fight to sign Norwich defender Max Aarons.

The 19-year-old has impressed this season for the Canaries, and his price tag is set to be at roughly £30m ($39m).

Man Utd and Arsenal among clubs chasing Barco

According to TNT Sports, the north Londoners have eyed forward Ezequiel Barco, who has also been admired by Man Utd.

, and C.P. are also understood to have identified the striker as a target. An Under-20 international, Barco joined Atlanta from Independiente in 2018.

Potential Arsenal exits

Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe could be set for loan moves, while Mustafi could also leave on a permanent transfer should the right offer come in.

His departure, however, would be made more difficult given Chambers' situation, despite his less-than-consistent form this season.

Confirmed Arsenal January window transfers

