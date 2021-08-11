The Gunners and 12 other Premier League teams will enter the competition at this stage

Arsenal will face West Brom in the second round of the Carabao Cup as the competition held its draw on Wednesday.

The Gunners are among 13 Premier League teams not involved in European competition who will enter the competition in the second round.

The second-round draw was split up geographically into two sections: North and South.

What other Premier League sides were involved?

Among the other Premier League sides drawn in the second round, Aston Villa will travel to Barrow, while Newcastle will face Burnley, Leeds will take on Crewe and Everton will play Huddersfield away.

The matches will be played during the week beginning August 23.

Following the second round, the remaining seven Premier League sides will be introduced to the competition in the third round.

That will see Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham all join.

Who won the competition last term?

Manchester City lifted the Carabao Cup in 2020-21, defeating Tottenham 1-0 in the final at Wembley.

It was the fourth consecutive season that City had won the Carabao Cup, tying Liverpool for the most titles in the competition's history with eight.

Carabao Cup second round draw in full

North section

Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley

Newcastle United vs Burnley

Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town vs Everton

Sheffield United vs Derby County

Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale

Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Morecambe vs Preston North End

Blackpool vs Sunderland

Leeds United vs Crewe Alexandra

Barrow vs Aston Villa

Article continues below

South section

Brentford vs Forest Green Rovers

Millwall vs Cambridge United

West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal

Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Birmingham City vs Fulham

Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town

Queens Park Rangers vs Oxford United

Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle

Stevenage vs Wycombe Wanderers

Newport County vs Southampton

Northampton Town vs AFC Wimbledon

Watford vs Crystal Palace

Further reading