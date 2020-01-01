‘Arsenal aren’t far away from being title contenders’ – Howe sees ‘overreaction’ to Gunners rebuild

The Bournemouth boss is preparing to face the north London giants in FA Cup competition and believes they are on a path to the top under Mikel Arteta

are not far away from being genuine contenders for the Premier League title, claims Eddie Howe, with the Bournemouth boss saying there has been an “overreaction” to an ongoing rebuilding project.

The Cherries are preparing to face the Gunners in the fourth round of the and that contest will be taken in against a backdrop of more questions being asked of the direction in which Arsenal are heading, with new manager Mikel Arteta yet to deliver an upturn in fortune.

Inconsistency remains an issue for the Gunners, as they sit 10 points off the top four in 10th, but there are considered to have been signs of encouragement .

Howe is among those who believe Arsenal are heading in the right direction under Arteta, with a domestic rival going as far as to suggest that a return to the very top of the table could soon be made.

He said: "I don't think they are far away [from being title challengers]. I think there's a lot of overreaction in many different phases to different teams' form.

"It just takes one good season - obviously there needs to be an upturn in consistent results.

"They've got a very good manager now, they've good players - I think they've had very good managers historically but sometimes you just need things to click into place.

"But I think a lot of the top sides are sort of in that moment where they are rebuilding to sustain a challenge and I think Arsenal will be one of those teams."

Howe was mooted as a potential target for Arsenal before the decision was taken to replace the ousted Unai Emery with fellow Spaniard Arteta.

The Bournemouth boss had been linked with a number of top jobs after establishing the Cherries among English football’s elite, but is now seeing questions asked of his future as he battles to avoid the drop.

The 42-year-old considers that be part and parcel of management, saying of the wild swings in his stock: "It just goes with the territory and you understand that. You know how short term everything can be.

"I've said before, you're either good, or you're bad, you are bracketed into that. I've got no problem with that.

"It's very much how it is and that's why I don't think you can get associated with it yourself. You just have to let other people define you and you just carry on with your work."