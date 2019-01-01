Arsenal the ‘main goal’ for Nelson as he seeks to catch Emery’s eye

The talented teenager took in a loan spell at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in 2018-19 but is now looking to make his mark back in north London

Reiss Nelson says are his “main goal” again, with the 19-year-old looking to make his mark at Emirates Stadium after taking in a productive loan spell at .

The highly-rated youngster found himself down the pecking order with the Gunners in the summer of 2018.

He was allowed to head for as a result, with Unai Emery eager to get competitive minutes into the U21 international.

Nelson managed seven goals in 19 appearances, with his obvious potential being noted outside of his homeland.

Arsenal had been sure to tie the academy graduate to fresh terms before sanctioning a move elsewhere and there is now a desire on his part to prove that he can be a useful asset to his parent club.

“Arsenal is my main goal,” Nelson, who is currently preparing for the European U21 Championship, told Sky Sports.

“After the Euros I'll look to go back to pre-season, do that very strong and hopefully play for the team I love.

“I haven't spoken to [Emery] yet. The recruitment team said I need to concentrate on the Euros and then we'll get back into Arsenal later on.”

Nelson believes his time with Hoffenheim has benefited him, adding: “It's a different style the way the German players play. I think the English players like to play a lot of one and two touch and we can find each other in the pockets.

“In Germany it's more physical. It's a lot of aggressive runs in behind and getting into the box. I was happy I got that experience out there and I'm happy to be back.

“I learnt a lot on the pitch and I've had to deal with a lot off the pitch as well - the culture, the German [language] barrier, but I thought all in it has been a good experience and I'm ready to come back.”

Domestic matters must wait for now, though, with Nelson chasing down international glory as part of an England U21 squad that boasts plenty of senior experience at club level.

“We have a great team - a lot of players that are playing regularly for first teams, a lot of older lads and I think everyone has got high expectations,” said Nelson of the campaign that starts with a game against France on Tuesday.

“I think it's good going into such a big tournament and there's a lot of big teams so I think we need to have confidence going into it.

“There's a great atmosphere and I think we're ready for the tournament. We want to go out to win but we want to play our style and bring the trophy back to England.”