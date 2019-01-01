Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Sunday

complete their Premier League season on Sunday when they take on at Turf Moor.

Although mathematically the Gunners still have a chance of finishing in the top four, it would take a remarkable mix of results for Unai Emery's side to move above into the places.

The Gunners would need to win at Turf Moor while Spurs would need to lose at home to . There would also need to be an eight-goal swing in terms of goal difference.

So realistically Sunday's game is about Arsenal ensuring they finish fifth, something they would do with victory in Lancashire.

Arsenal Injuries

Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are doubts for Arsenal after picking up knocks during Thursday night's semi-final win in .

Kolasinac was replaced during the second half in and although Maitland-Niles finished the game, the defender limped away from the stadium with a suspected ankle problem.

Aaron Ramsey is out with a hamstring injury and all three long-term absentees, Rob Holding (knee), Danny Welbeck (ankle) and Hector Bellerin (knee) remain sidelined.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal do not have anyone banned for the game.

Arsenal Potential Starting Line-Up

Unai Emery will certainly make changes to his side given the energy-sapping win in Spain on Thursday night.

It is likely that one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will be handed a rest, potentially the latter as Aubameyang still has a chance of the golden boot.

Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan could come into the front line, with Matteo Guendouzi is expected to start in midfield.

At the back, Shkodran Mustafi may replace Laurent Koscielny, while Stephan Lichtsteiner could come in at right-back.

Bernd Leno will return after Petr Cech started against Valencia in the Europa League.

Burnley Team News

Defender Phil Bardsley could return for the Clarets after missing the last five games. Boss Sean Dyche has said he might make some changes, but Ben Mee is expected to start. If Mee completes the game he will have played every single minute of the Premier League season.

Opta Match Facts

Burnley have lost their last nine meetings with Arsenal in all competitions – only against have they ever lost more consecutively (11 between 1987-2002).

Arsenal have won their last three Premier League away games against Burnley, all by a 1-0 scoreline. In the last two campaigns, they’ve scored a 90th minute winner at Turf Moor.

Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games on the closing day of the season, losing 1-2 against West Ham and Bournemouth despite taking the lead both times.

Arsenal haven’t lost on the final day of a Premier League season since 2004-05 (1-2 vs Birmingham), winning each of the last seven in a row.

There have been 13 hat-tricks scored on the closing day of a Premier League season, with 31% of these being netted by Arsenal players – Freddie Ljungberg in 2002-03, Thierry Henry in 2005-06, Theo Walcott in 2014-15 and Olivier Giroud in 2015-16.

Burnley are 15th in the table – the average position of opponents at the start of the day for Arsenal’s six Premier League away wins this season is 15th.

Arsenal have only kept one clean sheet away from home in the Premier League this season – the last time they only kept one clean sheet on the road in a top-flight campaign was back in 1967-68 under manager Bertie Mee.

Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League games (D1 L3). They last went five without a win in a single season back in February 2009.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his two Premier League games against Burnley, though both of these matches have been at the Emirates.

Burnley striker Peter Crouch has scored on the final day of six separate Premier League seasons, including each of the last two – only Andrew Cole (8) and Les Ferdinand and Teddy Sheringham (7) have done so more often.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 3pm BST (10am ET) on Sunday May 12, and the game will not be televised in the United Kingdom.