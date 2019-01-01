Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City

Everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Premier League match against title-chasing Manchester City side at the Etihad

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium following Tuesday's narrow victory over Cardiff City.

Unai Emery's side are coming into the game in fourth place on goal difference following Bournemouth's 4-0 hammering of Chelsea but must be wary of a City backlash.

A strong City team were defeated 2-1 in Newcastle in midweek; a loss which saw the title holders slip five points behind Liverpool in the chase for the Premier League trophy.

Moreover, Arsenal's away form in the league is not promising. They have not won in five games on the road since beating Bournemouth back in November.

Arsenal Injuries

There has been a boost in Arsenal's injury department with the news that captain Laurent Koscielny's facial injury picked up against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round defeat is not as bad as first feared. He has reportedly returned to full training and could well come into a backline which is desperately lacking in numbers.

Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are longer-term casualties while Sokratis Papastathopoulos will miss two or three more weeks with his ankle injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is pushing closer to fitness after a broken metatarsal while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also due to be assessed in the days before the fixture after missing out against Cardiff with a knee injury.

Danny Welbeck is out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Emery could well decide to field Koscielny now that he has returned to full training and he would be expected to team up with Shkodran Mustafi in the heart of the Gunners' defence.

It remains to be seen whether or not Mesut Ozil will retain his place in the team after starting in midweek against Cardiff. He played in the opening day defeat by City at the Emirates but the coach has not always preferred to use the German against top six opposition since then.

Aaron Ramsey could come back into the fold after missing the Cardiff game while Granit Xhaka will also be pushing for a start.

Article continues below

Manchester City Team News

Ederson suffered an injury believed to be a cut or a gash against Newcastle on Tuesday night with reserve goalkeeper Aro Muric in line to replace him from the bench at one stage. The Kosovo international will be expected to deputise if Ederson doesn't make it.



Defenders Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany are still not match fit and neither is expected to start.

Mendy has suffered a complication on his return from a bad knee injury while a niggling muscle problem is plaguing the club captain.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HD and is available to stream on NOW TV and SKY GO. It kicks off at 16:30 GMT (11:30 ET) . It will be available to watch live in the United States on NBC Sports Live.

Best Opta Match Facts