Arsenal star told he is ‘wasting his talent’ as former Gunners defender tears into 'second-string'

Ainsley Maitland-Niles operated in midfield against Vitoria, with the right-back berth being filled by others, but Martin Keown was not impressed

’s “second-string” did not impress club legend Martin Keown during a win over Vitoria Guimaraes, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles accused of “wasting his talent”.

That is a sporting ailment several Gunners stars are considered to have suffered with in recent times, with the north London outfit still struggling to convince despite changing their manager and investing heavily in fresh faces.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe finally offered a glimpse of what he is capable of when netting a late brace in a 3-2 win over Vitoria, while there are a number of promising youngsters on the books at Emirates Stadium.

Many, though, have been warned that they need to do more in order to become established stars, with versatile 22-year-old Maitland-Niles singled out after returning to midfield from right-back for a Europa League clash which saw him squander possession for Vitoria’s second goal.

Former Arsenal defender Keown told BT Sport afterwards: “Well [Hector] Bellerin’s playing in his preferred position, [Calum] Chambers has taken his first-team berth in the Premier League.

“It looked like he was feeling sorry for himself and there’s no time for that as a professional footballer.

“Really poor touch and they’re away for the second goal. It’s a wonderful finish but Maitland-Niles is all at sea.

“He should receive that ball on his back foot, he turns into trouble, and that’s laziness, sloppiness.

“The player has got great ability but he’s wasting his talent at the moment.”

Maitland-Niles is not the only player that Keown considers to have allowed their standards to slip in a continental clash that Unai Emery’s side made more difficult than many had anticipated.

Plenty of fringe players were given an opportunity to impress, but few are considered to have taken that chance.

Keown added: “You need to be right mentally.

“You’re the second-string XI, you’re watching the first-team play, when you play you can make your mark. I didn’t see the hunger.

“[For the first goal] I thought [Rob] Holding could have gone across, [Kieran] Tierney’s the wrong side, no one getting back in midfield. Far too easy and that will worry the manager.

“It’s not complacency, it’s a lack of hunger.

“You’re there to make your mark at a football club, you want to make it difficult for the manager when he comes to select the team for the weekend and nobody at the moment is doing enough.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when they take in a London derby with .