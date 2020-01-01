Arsenal star Aubameyang battles Calvert-Lewin, Fernandes for Premier League award

The 30-year-old enjoyed a fine scoring run of three goals in the three league matches he played in February

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February.

Aubameyang battles 's January signing Bruno Fernandes, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty, ’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 's Nick Pope and 's Marcos Alonso for the monthly accolade.

In February, the Gabon international scored three goals in three matches to help Mikel Arteta's side keep a record of two wins and a draw in their league fixtures.

Aubameyang with 17 goals after 25 games is currently the joint-top scorer in the Premier League, alongside 's Jamie Vardy.

The Gabonese forward last won the monthly prize in September 2019, and he is chasing his second recognition in the English top-flight this campaign.

Aubameyang will be aiming to help 10th-placed Arsenal stretch their seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League when they host at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.