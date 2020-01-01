Arsenal slump put down to bad luck as Holding clings to scrappy goal hope

The Gunners defender admits that Mikel Arteta’s side need a slice of good fortune to get them going again after enduring a slow start to the season

’s alarming slump at the start of the 2020-21 campaign can be put down to bad luck, claims Rob Holding, with the Gunners needing a slice of fortune to kick-start their season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have found themselves short in that department as they reflect on their worst opening to a campaign in 39 years.

Some of their struggles have been of their own making, with so-called star men failing to sparkle as intended, and that is leaving the Gunners short in the final third of the field, with a lack of firepower meaning that any defensive leaks are proving costly.

More teams

Holding believes one fortunate goal, an effort that “trickles into the net”, will be enough to get Arsenal back up and running again.

They are, however, still waiting on Lady Luck to start smiling in their direction, with a 2-0 derby defeat to north London neighbours Tottenham seeing Arteta’s men hit a new low.

Holding told the Gunners’ official website of an unfortunate wobble: “We're going through a bit of a phase where luck isn't really on our side.



“We maybe just need one to deflect off someone and trickle into the net to give the forwards the confidence again to score some goals. It's frustrating watching from the back when we're pushing up and trying to get as many chances as we can and we just need a bit of luck.



“We had so many chances second half and we just couldn't put the ball in the net. It's been a problem for a few games now.”

Arsenal have scored just two goals in their last seven Premier League outings, with that lack of end product contributing significantly to a 15th-place standing.

It is clear that something needs to be done in order to turn the tide, with the Gunners in danger of seeing their domestic season written off before the end of the calendar year.

Holding believes Arteta’s side can rediscover a spark, with there positives that can be taken from a reversal at Spurs despite the disappointing end result.

Article continues below

He added: “We stayed together and kept pushing right to the final whistle. We got men in the box and we just need to stick together and not let anyone pull us apart.

“We need to keep going and, hopefully, things will change for us.”

Arsenal will be back in action on Thursday away at Dundalk, with progress to the last 32 already secured there, while their next Premier League outing will see them play host to .