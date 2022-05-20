Arsenal to sign Marquinhos as Brazilian winger arrives for medical

Arsenal are set to complete their first summer signing as they close in on a move for Marquinhos.

The Gunners have been in talks with Sao Paulo for the last fortnight over the teenage winger and a deal was agreed in principle at the end of last week.

GOAL has now learned that the final details of the transfer have been finalised and Marquinhos has arrived in London to complete the transfer.

What’s the latest on Arsenal signing Marquinhos?

Marquinhos flew into England on Thursday ahead of his move to Arsenal.

The 19-year-old visited the club’s London Colney training centre to put the finishing touches on the deal and will now undergo a medical.

Confirmation of the deal is expected shortly, with Arsenal due to pay around £3 million ($3.7m) for the attacker.

Who is Marquinhos?

Marquinhos is a talented young forward who mainly operates as a winger, but he can also play through the centre.

He is left footed and is comfortable on either wing, although his preferred role is wide out on the right so he can cut inside on his favoured foot.

He broke through into the Sao Paulo side as an 18-year-old, making his debut against Flamengo in July, 2021.

What are Arsenal’s plans for Marquinhos?

Marquinhos is being signed as ‘one for the future’, sources have confirmed to GOAL.

Article continues below

Providing the deal goes through without any last-minute hitches, he could be given an opportunity to work with the first team during pre-season.

If he impresses he could earn himself a place on the summer tour to the United States.

Further reading