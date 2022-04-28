Arsenal release injured USWNT star Heath after just 18 appearances

Arsenal have announced that United States international Tobin Heath has been granted early release from her contract in north London after picking up an untimely injury.

The two-time World Cup winner was due to see a one-year deal with the Gunners expire in the summer, but a hamstring problem has brought her 2021-22 campaign to a premature conclusion.

With that in mind, a mutual agreement means that club and player will now be parting ways, allowing a 33-year-old forward to complete her rehabilitation back on American soil.

What has Heath said on her time at Arsenal?

The USWNT star has told the club’s official website: “Although I’m disappointed that my time at Arsenal has come to an early end, I have loved every minute of my time here.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club who has made me feel so welcome.

“Arsenal is a special club and this is a special group of players. I have no doubt that they are bound for success in the near future and I’ll be supporting the team with the rest of the Arsenal family from now on.”

Gunners head coach Jonas Eidevall added: “It’s been a pleasure to work with Tobin this season.

“She has made an important contribution both on and off the pitch, with her mentality and character setting a great example to the entire group.

“We wish Tobin well for the future and look forward to seeing what comes next for her.”

What was Heath’s record at Arsenal?

Heath linked up with Arsenal after seeing fitness concerns limit her to just 11 appearances for Manchester United in the 2020-21 campaign.

She was to fare slightly better in the English capital, but still took in just 18 outings for the Gunners and found the target on three occasions – including a 90th minute equaliser in a meeting with fellow Women’s Super League title hopefuls Manchester City.

More would have been expected by all concerned, with Heath left particularly frustrated at failing to make a greater impact at the club she grew up supporting.

It remains to be seen where Heath’s next move will take her, as her NWSL rights were taken by Louisville during her stint in Manchester.

