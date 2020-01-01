'Arsenal need characters like Boateng' - Bayern star could help Gabriel & Saliba fulfil potential, says Campbell

A Gunners legend would like to see the German defender make his way to Emirates Stadium next year

"need characters" like Jerome Boateng, according to Kevin Campbell, who says the star could help Gabriel and William Saliba fulfil their potential.

Boateng has enjoyed a stellar career spanning 14 years, with spells taken in at Hertha, Hamburg and before his €14 million (£13m/$17m) move to Allianz Arena in 2011.

The ex- international has nailed down a reputation as one of the top defenders in Europe since joining Bayern, winning eight titles and two crowns.

He also became a World Cup winner in 2014, and despite being exiled from international football by Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Low last year, he remains a regular in Hansi Flick's set-up at club level.

However, speculation over Boateng's future has been rife in recent months, with his current deal at Bayern set to expire at the end of the season.

It has been reported that Arsenal were among a host of clubs to consider a move for the centre-back in the summer transfer window, but Gabriel and Saliba ended up being the only two new defensive additions at the Emirates.

Campbell hopes his old club will reignite their interest in Boateng next year, with it his belief that the German would bring much-needed experience to the Gunners' back-line.

“You can never have enough quality and you can never have enough players who have done it at the top level,” the former Arsenal striker told Football Insider.

“Looking to maybe recruit someone like Jerome Boateng shows where the club is at.

“Gabriel and Saliba would benefit from having somebody like Boateng at the club. I am not sure how long David Luiz will be at the club so Jerome Boateng could be that experienced player who helps others fulfil their potential.

“Arsenal need characters. They need strong characters who have been there and done it at the top level. Jerome Boateng is certainly one.

“If you put it out to the Arsenal fan base they will say, ‘Oh he is too old.’ But beggars cannot be choosers and we need experience. He is a serial winner.”