Arsenal must pull out all the stops for Saliba and Tierney, says Campbell

The former Gunners striker believes the addition of two promising defenders at Emirates Stadium will ‘give everyone a lift’ and strengthen a key area

need to “pull out all the stops” for William Saliba and Kieran Tierney this summer, says Kevin Campbell, with two defensive additions boasting the potential to “give everyone a lift”.

A move for an 18-year-old currently on the books of outfit St Etienne has been mooted during the summer window.

Unai Emery is said to be keen on getting a £25 million ($32m) deal in place for Saliba.

He is also chasing down an agreement with for 22-year-old left-back Tierney, although he is going to need the Gunners to dig a little deeper than £15m ($19m) to get that transfer pushed through.

Former frontman Campbell believes the right players are registering on the radar but hopes to see the focus narrowed down, telling football.london: “It's no secret that Arsenal's defence wasn't as good as it should have been last season.

“Laurent Koscienly has been a real servant to the club but he's approaching veteran stage and needs to be replaced.

“Nacho Monreal is 33 years old and not be getting any younger while it's fair to say Shkodran Mustafi hasn't played well.

“Arsenal need to solidify their defence. I know they've been linked with a lot of players such as Thomas Meunier, Samuel Umtiti, Joachim Andersen and Armando Izzo - who are all good players but I would pull out all the stops to get William Saliba.

“He might be young but he is very talented - and of course Kieran Tierney.

“If Arsenal could get those two players then it would give Emery such a boost in terms of their hopes for next season.

“I know we only finished one point off fourth place last season but if we had beaten instead of drawing 1-1 and beaten, or even drew with over Easter, instead of losing 3-2, then we would have made the top four.

“I know you shouldn't revisit particular games and say 'what if' but it's fine margins at that level and I believe Saliba and Tierney would help Arsenal to greater heights next season.

“Arsenal are playing the game with lower bids but they know the time will come when they have to offer a price acceptable to the selling club and hopefully they will.

“I'd love to see Saliba and TIerney at Arsenal - they would really give everyone a lift and strengthen the defence.”

Along with reinforcements at the back, Campbell has also called on Arsenal to “break the bank” in an effort to lure Ivory Coast international winger Wilfried Zaha away from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.