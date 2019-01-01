Arsenal move a 'childhood dream' for Zaha, says brother

The Crystal Palace star's family member has urged the Eagles to agree a deal with the Gunners in the summer transfer window

forward Wilfried Zaha would realise a childhood dream if he was to sign for , according to the star's brother.

The 26-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career with the Eagles, has been heavily linked with a move to Emirates Stadium during the transfer window, following another stellar season at Selhurst Park.

Zaha, who began his career with Palace in 2009 and returned in 2014 only a season-and-a-half after leaving to join , remains a firm favourite among fans, with a string of impressive performances under Roy Hodgson this year.

And that form has seen the club reluctant to part ways with his services as they were reported to have set a hefty asking price in an attempt to put off any potential suitors.

The Gunners have, however, been consistently linked with the forward and reportedly tabled a £40m ($51m) bid on Monday.

Now, Zaha's brother Judicael has stated that the player would achieve a dream he has held since a young age in making the switch to Arsenal and suggested that Palace should let him go.

"Wilfried will always hold Crystal Palace and their fans in the highest regard and all the support they've given means the world to him," he told Sky Sports News.

"It’s my brother’s dream though, to play for Arsenal.

"Given all Wilfried has given to Palace to help them remain a PL club, I hope Palace will be able to see their way to agreeing a deal with Arsenal that allows Wilfried to realise his dream of playing European football for the club he’s supported since childhood."

A three-time Player of the Year at Palace since his return to Selhurst Park, Zaha helped them achieve promotion to the top flight in 2013 through victory in the play-offs and has subsequently played a major part in preserving their Premier League status.

Hodgson's side finished 12th last season, while they also reached the quarter-finals of the .

Arsenal, meanwhile, are preparing for a second successive campaign following their fifth-place finish in the Premier League, while their defeat to in the final of Europe's secondary competition saw them miss out on the .