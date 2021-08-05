Arsenal-linked Maddison will stay at Leicester for 2021-22 season, insists Rodgers

The Foxes boss has confirmed that the England international is in his plans for the new campaign amid talk of a possible switch to Emirates Stadium

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Arsenal-linked midfielder James Maddison will stay at Leicester City for the 2021-22 season.

Arsenal are thought to be weighing up a big-money bid for Maddison as Mikel Arteta seeks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, with the 24-year-old having enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence since joining Leicester from Norwich in 2018.

The 2020-21 campaign was Maddison's best yet in terms of his overall contribution in the final third, and it has been reported that the Foxes now value a man who still has three years remaining on his contract in excess of £60 million ($84m).

What's been said?

Rodgers has now come out to address the ongoing speculation surrounding the England international's future, claiming he has yet to hear of any formal discussions over a potential transfer.

Pressed on whether Maddison will still be a Leicester player come the end of the summer transfer window, the coach told a press conference: “I believe so. I haven’t been told anything different.

"James is a very important member of our squad."

Maddison's record at Leicester

Maddison has appeared in 118 games across all competitions for the Foxes to date, scoring 27 goals.

The talented playmaker has also set up a further 27 for his team-mates, and picked up the first major trophy of his career in the form of the FA Cup last term.

Rodgers on Tielemans and Fofana

Rodgers went on to give an update on Youri Tieleman's contract situation, with Leicester reportedly eager to tie the Belgian star down to fresh terms that will see him remain at the King Power Stadium beyond 2023.

“The club have spoken to his representatives, he’s very happy here. But there’s nothing to add yet," the Foxes boss said of Tielemans.

Rodgers also expressed his sadness after seeing French defender Wesley Fofana suffer a leg fracture during a pre-season clash with Villarreal on Wednesday.

Article continues below

The 20-year-old now looks set to miss a large portion of the new season, with his manager adding on the incident: “We’re devastated for him, he’s going to be a huge loss for us. Our medical team were tremendous on the night.

"Our trauma doctor put his ankle back in place, and then he was rushed to hospital.”

