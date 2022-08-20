Arsenal keep rolling! Gunners blast past Bournemouth to keep up perfect Premier League start

The Gunners returned to the Premier League summit as they brushed Bournemouth aside with their third consecutive Premier League victory

Early Odegaard brace set the tone

Fantastic Saliba finish made it 3-0

Gunners continue perfect start to campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal continued their brilliant start to the season with a 3-0 win away at Bournemouth. Two goals from Martin Odegaard inside the opening 11 minutes set the visitors on their way before William Saliba netted his first goal for the club with an excellent left-footed finish.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The convincing win on the south coast sends Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the table on Saturday evening before Manchester City have the opportunity to respond away at Newcastle on Sunday. As for Bournemouth, they sit 14th which represents a solid start from their opening three games of the campaign.

ALL EYES ON: Gabriel Jesus maintained his electric start to life at Arsenal. Odegaard will rightly steal the headlines for his part in the victory but the work done by the four-time Premier League champion led to the opening goal. He then added an assist for the second goal and didn't give the Bournemouth defenders a second's peace throughout the 90 minutes.

DID YOU KNOW? Odegaard's first-half brace was the first time since October 2014 that he has scored two goals in one top-flight game. He was just 15 years old at the time, playing for Stromsgodset in his native Norway.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

Odegaard finally seems to be fulfilling his world-class potential.

Some way to open your Arsenal account.

It's not hard to see why Arsenal supporters are allowing themselves to get carried away.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The good times can certainly keep rolling for Arsenal as their next two games come against Fulham and Aston Villa at the Emirates. Although, they will soon have to test themselves against the sides that are competing at the top end of the table which is when the progress made by Arteta can be properly assessed.