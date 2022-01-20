Arsenal in talks to sign USMNT goalkeeper Turner

Arsenal are in talks to sign United States National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner, GOAL can confirm.

The Gunners are looking to push through a deal for the 27-year-old, with Bernd Leno’s future with the club looking increasingly in doubt.

Turner currently plays his football in MLS for the New England Revolution and discussions over a transfer are ongoing.

What’s the latest?

Reports in the U.S. claim Arsenal have submitted a bid of around £5 million ($7m) for Turner, although sources in both the U.S. and England suggest discussions might not yet be quite that advanced.

Thus far, the Revs have not yet received an official bid to sign Turner, but the Gunners are working on a deal and are hopeful it can be done before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Should Turner arrive, it would most likely lead to the departure of Leno, who has had to play second fiddle to Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal this season.

The Germany international wants regular first-team football with the World Cup approaching and has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Who is Turner?

Turner has seen his stock soar in recent years as he finds himself competing with Zack Steffen to be the USMNT's No. 1 on the road to Qatar.

He was the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the Revs to the Supporters' Shield last season and is widely seen as the best shot-stopping goalkeeper in American soccer.

Turner has made 13 international appearances since earning his first USMNT cap in January 2021, with his true breakout coming at last summer's Gold Cup.

Steffen still has the edge for now, though, with the Manchester City star having started ahead of Turner in the team's most recent World Cup qualifiers.

