Arsenal hit 107-year low as struggle for wins under Arteta continues

The Gunners earned an unwanted placed in the record books after failing to find a way past Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope

were held to a 0-0 draw by at Turf Moor on Sunday - a result which saw them hit a new low in terms of points recorded at this stage of a top-flight season.

The Gunners needed a victory to close the gap on their rivals in the race for qualification after both and dropped valuable points on Saturday.

However, they came up against a Burnley side determined to bounce back from a surprise home defeat to Norwich last weekend, and were ultimately lucky to escape with a point.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered the visitors' best chance of the game in the first half, hooking the ball wide when played clean through on goal by David Luiz.

It was the home side who had the better of the opportunities in the second period though, with Jay Rodriguez spurning the most glaring of them when he struck the bar from five yards out.

The contest ultimately finished goalless , and Arsenal now have just six wins to their name from 25 Premier League games this season - drawing 13 and losing six.



That is their lowest tally after 25 matches in a season since 1912/13, when they managed just one win, leaving Arteta with one victory from his first seven in the Premier League since succeeding Unai Emery in the managerial hot seat at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' total of 13 draws is also the joint-most they have ever amassed in a single 38-game top-flight campaign, and they are the first team to tie more than 12 of their opening 25 fixtures since Manchester United back in 1980/81.

Arteta's men are now ten points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a home fixture against Newcastle next up on February 16.

The players are now due to take in a much-needed rest as the Premier League shuts up shop for the winter break, but they will be heading to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp at the end of the week.

After facing off against the Magpies, the knockout stages will take centre stage.

Arsenal are scheduled to face Olympiacos in the round of 32, with the first leg set to take place at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on February 20.

The Gunners will take on at the Emirates three days later, before welcoming Greek opposition to the same venue for the second leg of their latest European tie.