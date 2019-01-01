Arsenal hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Uefa Europa League Player of the Week

The 29-year-old’s hat-trick fired the Gunners into their first European final since 2006

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Uefa Player of the Week.

Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Unai Emery’s men thrashed 4-2 in the return fixture of their semi-final clash on Thursday to set up a final clash against in Baku on May 29.

The Gabonese star saw off competition from teammate Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to win the weekly recognition.

His contributions at the Estadio de Mestalla also earned him a spot in the Europa League Team of the Week alongside Lacazette, Eden Hazard, David Luiz, Kevin Gameiro amongst others.

*Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the matchday in question.#UEL | @FedEx — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 10, 2019

Aubameyang has scored 29 league goals across all competitions including 20 in the English top-flight this season and he is a strong contender for the league’s Golden Boot with two goals behind ’s Mohamed Salah.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old will aim to end the 2018-19 Premier League season on a high when Arsenal visit at Turf Moor.