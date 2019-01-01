Arsenal hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang named Uefa Europa League Player of the Week
Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named the Uefa Europa League Player of the Week.
Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Unai Emery’s men thrashed Valencia 4-2 in the return fixture of their semi-final clash on Thursday to set up a final clash against Chelsea in Baku on May 29.
The Gabonese star saw off competition from teammate Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to win the weekly recognition.
🥇 Hat-trick hero Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang = Player of the Week! ⚽️⚽️⚽️👏👏👏#UEL | #POTW | @hankookreifen pic.twitter.com/JLVDQbGjpC— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 10, 2019
His contributions at the Estadio de Mestalla also earned him a spot in the Europa League Team of the Week alongside Lacazette, Eden Hazard, David Luiz, Kevin Gameiro amongst others.
😎 Top performers this week 😍— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 10, 2019
*Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the matchday in question.#UEL | @FedEx
Aubameyang has scored 29 league goals across all competitions including 20 in the English top-flight this season and he is a strong contender for the league’s Golden Boot with two goals behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.
On Sunday, the 29-year-old will aim to end the 2018-19 Premier League season on a high when Arsenal visit Burnley at Turf Moor.