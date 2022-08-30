Arsenal suffer Elneny injury blow but Partey and Zinchenko news boosts Arteta

Mohamed Elneny could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after the Arsenal star suffered a hamstring injury against Fulham on Saturday.

Elneny waiting for scan results

Thomas Partey is already out injured

Sambi Lokonga could start against Aston Villa

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Arsenal are now waiting on scan results to determine how long the midfielder will be out for. The injury comes at a bad time for Arsenal, who are already without regular starter Thomas Partey due to a thigh issue he sustained in training last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The initial prognosis of Partey's injury is fairly positive, with the expectation being he could be back in a couple of weeks.

However, he looks certain to miss at least the next couple of games, including this weekend's crucial trip to Manchester United in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen whether the injuries to Partey and Elneny lead to Arsenal making a late move in the transfer market.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be an option to bolster the midfield, with Arsenal hoping the Ukrainian could be available for Wednesday night's game against Aston Villa, despite him missing the win against Fulham with a knee problem.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal had a win percentage of 66.7 per cent when Partey started in the Premier League last season. That dropped to just 42.9 per cent when he was absent.

THE VERDICT: Elneny's injury will raise the pressure on Arsenal to dip into the transfer market before Thursday night's 11pm deadline. Partey could be back soon, which is a positive, but given his recent injury record it would be a big risk not to add another midfielder to the squad should Elneny be sidelined for a significant amount of time.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night looking to maintain their perfect start to the new season.