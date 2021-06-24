Arsenal edging closer to £50m White deal

Talks between the Gunners and Brighton have progressed over the 23-year-old centre-back

Arsenal are edging closer to the signing of Ben White from Brighton.

The clubs have been in regular dialogue since the Gunners had an initial offer of around £40 million ($56m) rejected for the 23-year-old defender.

And while a deal has still yet to be struck, Goal can confirm that negotiations are progressing well and both sides are now close to reaching an agreement.

How much will Arsenal pay?

Brighton are demanding around £50m ($70m) for White, who is currently away with England at Euro 2020.

Having had a first offer of £40m rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal have indicated that they would be willing to submit an improved bid for the centre-back that they feel would meet Brighton’s demands.

But what has yet to be agreed is the structure of the deal that would see White move to Emirates Stadium ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Talks are now continuing over the exact make-up of the transfer, with Arsenal looking to pay an initial fee that is lower than Brighton’s £50m asking price, but with some significant potential add-ons included.

And while sources at Arsenal are keen to point out there is still work to be done, there is now growing optimism that an agreement will be reached.

Seaman’s view

Speaking to Goal about the prospect of Arsenal signing White, Gunners legend David Seaman has given his backing to the potential signing.

“He’s got everything [needed] to go and take hold of it and give it his best shot.

“He’s got the physique, he’s got the temperament. At Leeds it’s a high-press, high-tempo game, so his fitness is also not in doubt.

“The only question mark you can put on him is can he play in the big games? But we’ll just have to wait and see, because he’s not played in them yet.

“Hopefully he will go on and play for England and when he does that, hopefully he will carry on [with his development].

“Would he be a good signing for Arsenal? Of course he would because he’s a good player.”

