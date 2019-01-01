Arsenal defender Koscielny refuses to travel to US for pre-season tour

Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel for 's pre-season tour of the USA, the Gunners have confirmed.

A club statement on Thursday morning read: "Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

