Arsenal confirm two supporters ejected from Emirates & under investigation for homophobic abuse

Arsenal have confirmed that two supporters were ejected from Emirates Stadium during their fixture against Brighton on April 9 and are now under investigation for homophobic abuse.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton last weekend, which dented their hopes of securing a top-four finish.

To make matters worse, a couple of fans had to be removed from the ground after abusive behaviour, and the club have now announced that they will be increasing security to try and prevent any repeat incidents.

What have Arsenal had to say?

“We have been made aware of incidents of homophobic abuse at our home fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday,” a statement on Arsenal's official website reads.

“Arsenal should be a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, and we want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome at our club.

“We can confirm that two supporters were ejected from the stadium, and we stepped up stewarding operations in areas where abuse was reported.

“The incidents that were reported are now being investigated by the club, and we will take the strongest action possible against perpetrators who can be identified.

“We’d also like to remind supporters that homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by the law. Please think before you chant.

“We’d like to thank those who came forward to report the incidents on Saturday. We can only address this kind of abuse with the help of our fans as allies.”

Gay Gooners supporters group responds

Official Arsenal supporters club 'Gay Gooners' has thanked the Gunners for their statement while also urging fans to continue reporting any abuse they might witness during games.

The LGBT+ group said on Twitter: “Thanks to @arsenal for making this statement and to @OfficialBHAFC and all their fans who reported homophobic abuse.

"If you ever witness homophobic abuse at games please let us know.”

