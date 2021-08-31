The 22-year-old made a major impression in Serie A, leading to interest from all across Europe

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

The 22-year-old Japan international joins for a fee of £16 million (€19m/$22m) and will wear the No.18 in north London.

Tomiyasu is a natural centre-back but has played mostly at right-back since joining Bologna in 2019, and will likely feature there after Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan earlier in the day.

What was said?

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club's official website: “We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro. We’ve been watching him for a while now and we’re pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He is an important addition to our squad.”

Mikel Arteta added: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

"He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

Tomiyasu's career thus far

The defender began his career in his native Japan with Avispa Fukuoka, before moving on to Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

After he was named Sint-Truiden's player of the season for the 2018-19 campaign, the defender moved on to Bologna.

Tomiyasu made 64 appearances for the Italian club in all competitions and scored two goals in Serie A last season.

How will Tomiyasu fit in at Arsenal?

After Bellerin's departure, there will be an opportunity for Tomiyasu to earn minutes at right-back for the Gunners.

Tomiyasu will face competition from Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who will stay at Arsenal after holding clear-the-air talks with Mikel Arteta on Tuesday.

Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are also options to play right-back for the Gunners.

