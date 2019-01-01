Arsenal can still secure top-four spot - Emery

Wolves cruised past the Gunners but the manager believes his side still has enough quality to claim a Champions League qualification spot.

boss Unai Emery insists his side can still secure a top-four spot in the Premier League despite their insipid 3-1 defeat to on Wednesday.

Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota were all on target in the first half for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos scored a late consolation for the Gunners.

Defeat leaves Emery's side in fifth, one point behind , but the Spaniard believes they have enough quality to secure a qualification spot.

"We are disappointed but we need to remember how we were three months ago," he told BBC Sport. "We can be optimistic and recover for the top four.

"We knew before the match that it was going to be difficult because all season Wolves are feeling strong. Defensively they are a good team and offensively they have very fast players. Their organisation was very good and to break this was going to be difficult.

"In the first 25 minutes we started very well, controlled the possession but did not have many chances to score.

"We spoke in the dressing room at half-time and we tried to see it as a new match and in the second half we changed our performance and scored a goal.

"We can be frustrated but the Premier League is about being consistent over 38 matches."

Wolves became the first newly-promoted team to earn 50 points in a Premier League season since Birmingham in 2009-10, with Nuno Espirito Santo hailing his side's showing in a first win since they lost the semi-final to .

"Playing against any team is difficult, but Arsenal have quality players, it requires a lot of organisation, running, covering to allow us to have the ball and create something," Nuno told reporters. "First of all, you have to be organised.

Article continues below

"The movement off the ball is very important, knowing where to recover, where to go out to create problems and we did really good in the first half, not so good in the second, we had situations four versus two where we have to decide better, but it's about the organisation and shape of the team.

"I'm very proud of the way we work, the way the players engage themselves and commit themselves to an idea because we give everything that we have each game, it's a commitment to try to do everything you can to perform well. That's what makes me proud, the belief of us in ourselves.

"It was a good performance against a tough team. First half was very good, second half not so good, but very well played. If we look at all the game I think the boys worked very hard."