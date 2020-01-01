'Arsenal are like everyone else' - Lyon not expecting clubs to meet Aouar's asking price

The Ligue 1 side's leader is trying to navigate a tricky transfer window for the club

president Jean-Michel Aulas named while discussing the future of in-demand star midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been linked with Premier League outfit Arsenal, as well as , and following Lyon's memorable run to the 2019-20 semi-final.

Lyon value Aouar at €60 million (£55m/$70m) and are refusing to lower their demands as Mikel Arteta's Arsenal struggle to raise the necessary funds.

Asked if Aouar could remain at the club, Aulas told Le Progres: "Financially, Arsenal are like everyone else [in a tricky spot amid the coronavirus pandemic].

"And Houssem could say to himself that the best thing would be to stay with us."

Lyon captain Memphis Depay has also been linked with Barcelona and , while Moussa Dembele continues to attract interest from across Europe.

"From the start I said that we would not lose the three players announced every day in the newspapers," Aulas said.

"Ten days before the end of the transfer window, none of the three have gone. And I don't imagine that will happen. If one or two leave, they will be replaced."

Lyon have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 season, winning just one of their opening four matches to sit 12th in the standings.

But amid doubts emerging over head coach Rudi Garcia's future, Aulas insisted: "Rudi is with us. He has been cited as one of the best 10 managers in Europe. News gets invented, it is sad.

"We are not going to respond to such nuisances. Rudi Garcia is and will be our manager, that is clear. And we are going to have a great team."

Garcia's side next face Lorient on Sunday and they will be expected to beat a team that has lost three of their first four Ligue 1 games.

Reigning league champions PSG have also endured a slow start to their new campaign on the back of losing the Champions League final against last month.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost their first two Ligue 1 games of the season before bouncing back to claim consecutive wins.